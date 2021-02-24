Islamabad set to host CAS International Squash in April

ISLAMABAD: International squash circuit events are all set to return to the country following successful organising of the Southern Punjab International Squash Championship as the world squash body has given a go-ahead to the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) to organise $30,000 CAS International Squash Championship and $12,000 Women International Squash Tournament from April 5-9 in Islamabad.

A well-placed source in the PSF told ‘The News’ that on the condition of Covid-19 situation, the PSA has given a go-ahead to the PSF to organise international events in April.

“We have been waiting since long for the CAS Squash Open that was scheduled to be held last year but was postponed due to the growing Covid-19 cases around the world as well as traveling restrictions. Now the PSA has allowed us to organise the event from April 5. Both men’s and women’s events will be staged simultaneously. The success of the Southern Punjab League and a couple of $6,000 events have paved the way for PSA circuit events. It is an encouraging news for local players who want to improve their world ranking,” the official said.

To a question about the foreign players’ involvement in the CAS International Squash, he said their participation was very much possible.

“It all depends on the Covid-19 situation at that time. The way foreign players traveled to Pakistan and took part in the league there are good chances that majority of international players may go on to compete in the event.”

World’s top-ranked players were seen competing against each other in the event that concluded recently in Multan.

The PSA is in touch with the PSF regarding observance of the Covid-19 SOPs during the event that will be staged at the Mushaf Ali Mir Complex in Islamabad.

“Islamabad in recent times had been the hub of sports activities as over 70 foreign junior players were seen competing in back-to-back ITF international events. Foreign players’ participation in international events is not a big issue as we completely follow the required SOPs.”

In another major development, the Asian Squash Federation has awarded the Asian Senior Individual Championship to Pakistan that will held from August 25-29 this year. The event will follow the Asian Team Championship to be held from August 17-21 in Malaysia.

“The Asian Squash Federation has also allowed hosting of two major events. Squash activities in the world are going to restart now mainly because of introduction of vaccine. During traveling, there may be some risks otherwise Pakistan is comparatively safe country in terms of Covid-19 pandemic.”

The source also hoped that the forthcoming World Group Davis Cup tie against Japan will help Pakistan host more international events.

“At present the country is buzzing with international sports activities as besides Davis Cup, PSL is also underway. Squash league and international tennis events also saw numerous renowned foreign players’ participation.”