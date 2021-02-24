Dar unavailable for PSL matches from Feb 25 to March 14

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The ICC elite panel umpire Aleem Dar will not be available for the PSL matches from February 25 to March 14 due to his international commitment.
He will supervise the Test matches between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe in the UAE. The first Test will be held from March 2 at Abu Dhabi and the second from March 10 also at the same venue.