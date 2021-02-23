IHC clubs Nawaz reference, social media rules matter together

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday ordered for clubbing the contempt of court plea against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif with a case pertaining to social media rules for hearing together.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case regarding the social media rules and Nawaz Sharif's controversial remarks about judiciary after his bail. The court also instructed the attorney general for Pakistan to inform the bench regarding the social media rules after consulting all stakeholders. The chief justice remarked that the AGP had adopted an appropriate stance in the case.

The court also directed the amicus curiae to submit its comments regarding the court reporting. The bench asked the TV anchor Hamid Mir to consider himself as a petitioner in the case. The chief justice also served notices on the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) regarding the security of journalists. The court adjourned hearing of the case till Feb 26.