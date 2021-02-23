JUI-F alleges rigging in NA-45 by-polls

PARACHINAR: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) local leaders here on Monday alleged that massive rigging was committed in the by-election in the National Assembly constituency, NA-45 Kurram and said they would move the court to seek justice.

Speaking at a press conference here, JUI-F leaders Maulana Asmatullah, Maulana Roohullah, Maulana Aslam Jan and others said that though they had made written complaints to the officials concerned about rigging during the polling on February 19, no action was taken to ensure transparency in the electoral process.

They alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government used state machinery to ensure the victory of its candidate in the by-election on NA-45. The JUI-F leaders said the workers of the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), would start staging protests against the ‘rigging’ in the election. They asked the government to remove their concerns or else they would move the court of law to seek justice.