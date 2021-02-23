5 die of COVID-19

Rawalpindi:After two days without reporting of any death from Islamabad Capital Territory due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19, the virus claimed four more lives from the federal capital in the last 24 hours while one patient died of the illness from Rawalpindi district taking death toll from the region to 1,115.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday reveals that as many as 90 new patients have been confirmed positive from the twin cities in the last 24 hours taking tally to 56,366. Death of another four patients due to COVID-19 from ICT in the last 24 hours has taken death toll from the federal capital to 492 while as many as 83 new patients have been tested positive for the disease from the federal capital taking tally to 43,485 of which 41,363 confirmed patients have recovered. The number of active cases of COVID-19 from ICT was 1,630 on Monday.

From Rawalpindi district, death of another COVID-19 patient in the last 24 hours has taken death toll to 623 while only seven new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 taking tally to 12,881 of which 12,025 have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi district was 233 on Monday according to District Health Office Rawalpindi.