PRA seeks budget proposals from stakeholders

LAHORE:Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has sought budget proposals from all the stakeholders for the budget 2021-22 in order to keep them on board in policy decisions and spreading the tax net without hurting the economic growth and businesses.

A spokesperson for the PRA on Monday stated that the suggestions should focus on removing ambiguity, broadening of tax base, simplifications in process, ease of doing business, facilitation of taxpayers, etc. The PRA has requested that all suggestions are submitted to the authority by March 3, whereby according to the authority, the directives for suggestions have already been communicated to all the relevant chambers, associations and other stakeholders.

PhD degrees awarded: Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to four of its female students.

According to details, Maira Qudoos has been awarded PhD in the subject of Communication Studies after approval of her thesis entitled “Impact of Animated Mother Goose Songs on Social Development of Preschool Kids”, Sidra Tayyab Akhtar in the subject of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics after approval of her thesis entitled “Effect of Some Physical and Chemical Factors on Biofilm Forming Bacteria from Sewage water”, Ammara Yousaf in the subject of Information Management after approval of her thesis entitled “Right of Access to Information in Punjab: Challenges and Prospects” and Madiha Ijaz in the subject of Environmental Sciences after approval of her thesis entitled “Occupational Health and Safety Hazards Assessment of Underground Coal Mines and Brick Kilns Workers”.