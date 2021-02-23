Six imposters arrested; drugs, arms seized

LAHORE:Six suspected drug dealers, including three women, disguised as police officials have been arrested from the Defence area on Monday.

The spokesman for Cantt police said six persons, including three women, were riding a car. A walkie-talkie set was placed on dashboard. Police on suspicion stopped the car. When asked for identity, the suspects introduced themselves as police officials. During checking of the vehicle, ice, other drugs and illegal weapons were recovered from their custody. One of the arrested suspects has been identified as Bilal. He had criminal record in drug dealings.

Meanwhile, Ichhra police claimed to have arrested a suspect involved in sheesha selling on Monday. The arrested suspect has been identified as Faizan. Police also recovered sheesha flavors and other material from his custody.

Fire: Valuables were burnt in an incident of fire in a shop near Lahore General Hospital on Monday. According to details, the fire broke out in a shop situated on Kacha Jail reportedly due to short circuit. Fire-fighters reached the spot on information and extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.