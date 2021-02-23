Italy confirms death of its ambassador to DR Congo

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ROME: Italy’s ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Luca Attanasio, was killed on Monday while travelling with a UN convoy in the east of the country, the foreign ministry said. “It is with deep sadness that the Foreign Ministry confirms the death, today in Goma, of the Italian ambassador,” the ministry said, adding that an Italian policeman also died.