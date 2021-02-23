close
Tue Feb 23, 2021
AFP
February 23, 2021

Italy confirms death of its ambassador to DR Congo

World

AFP
February 23, 2021

ROME: Italy's ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Luca Attanasio, was killed on Monday while travelling with a UN convoy in the east of the country, the foreign ministry said. "It is with deep sadness that the Foreign Ministry confirms the death, today in Goma, of the Italian ambassador," the ministry said, adding that an Italian policeman also died.

