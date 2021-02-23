FIR registered against two men in minor girlâ€™s rape case

The Sukhan police have registered an FIR against the two men who were arrested two days ago for allegedly raping a minor girl inside a shop located in the outskirts of Karachi.

Officials said that the girlâ€™s father had filed a complaint against the two suspects, namely Omair and Javed Bengali, for their alleged involvement in raping the minor. Police registered FIR No. 62/21 under Section 376/34 against the two men on Monday.

Citing the recorded statement in the FIR, SHO Gayyur Akhtar said that the complainant is a resident of the Lalabad area of Sukhan and is a labourer by profession. The officer said that his daughter had left the house on Saturday to buy sweets from a nearby shop owned by Bengali, adding that his other daughter went to the shop 10 minutes later and heard her sisterâ€™s cries inside the shop, following which she ran back home and told her father about it.

The SHO said that the father ran up to the shop and found Bengali and Omair with his daughter in a room inside the shop, adding that both of the suspects were beaten up by the father and the other locals until the police were called in. The officials took the two suspects in custody and launched an investigation. After receiving the medical examination reports, the police registered a case against the suspects.