Sindh to introduce e-transfer policy for teachers

Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that the digitisation of the teachers’ transfer and posting procedure is a revolutionary step taken by the provincial education and literacy department as the department has been looking into the matter of surplus

appointments.

The teachers will be transferred to those schools where they are needed. Earlier, the provincial minister chaired a high-level meeting in which the electronic policy for transfers and postings of teachers was discussed, and it was decided that it would be presented before the cabinet meeting slated for today.

The meeting was attended by Secretary of School Education Ahmed Bakhsh Narejo, Director General Monitoring Shah Meer Bhutto and others.

Addressing a press conference at his office on Monday, the education minister said that the e-transfer policy of teachers had been divided into three levels. As per policy, he said, the overstaffed teachers would be placed in those schools where more teachers were required while all transfers would be made on the basis of requirement. Likewise, he added, the shortage of teachers would also be considered and dealt with on a priority basis.

At the meeting, the minister was informed that after the implementation of the e-transfer policy, teachers would be able to submit their applications from their mobile phones or through a computer at home.

The applications for the transfer of teachers will be accepted only for those schools where teachers are required. “We have to expeditiously try to meet the number of teachers in schools under the e-transfer policy after cabinet approval. We want to digitise transfers and deployments as well as resolve other important matters,” Ghani said and added his department had digitized the records of all teachers, students staffers and other officers.

He pointed out that anyone can view details of any government school as the SELD has located the schools on Google Map and made their details available with one click.