PIAâ€™s Boeing aircraft use GE engines

KARACHI: All Boeing 777 aircraft in the PIA fleet are equipped with General Electric (GE) engines, which are considered to be the safest ones, a spokesman for the national flag carrier said on Monday.

The airlineâ€™s flight operations are normal as per its schedule, the spokesman said, adding that the Boeing company has recently recommended suspending operations of 69 in service and 59 in storage 777s powered by Prat & Whitney 4000-12 engines.

The engines installed in PIA aircraft are of General Electric considered to be the safest and nearly 1,000 engines are being used worldwide. PIA has 12 Boeing 777s powered by General Electric engines, the spokesman added.