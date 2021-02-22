Two dead in Pakpattan accidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PAKPATTAN: Two people were killed in separate accidents here on Sunday. In the first incident, two people were on their way by a bike when another bike collided with their motorcycle near Adda Khusan. As a result, one biker died on the spot while another sustained injuries. In another incident, Muhammad Sattar was crushed to death by a dumper on Sahiwal Road. Meanwhile, dacoits snatched a bike and cash from a youth at Mohallah Kachi Abadi. Meanwhile, an unidentified dead body of a man was found from Chak Adda Rang Shah. Police have started investigation.