Mon Feb 22, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 22, 2021

Two dead in Pakpattan accidents

February 22, 2021

PAKPATTAN: Two people were killed in separate accidents here on Sunday. In the first incident, two people were on their way by a bike when another bike collided with their motorcycle near Adda Khusan. As a result, one biker died on the spot while another sustained injuries. In another incident, Muhammad Sattar was crushed to death by a dumper on Sahiwal Road. Meanwhile, dacoits snatched a bike and cash from a youth at Mohallah Kachi Abadi. Meanwhile, an unidentified dead body of a man was found from Chak Adda Rang Shah. Police have started investigation.

