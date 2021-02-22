close
Mon Feb 22, 2021
A
APP
February 22, 2021

Dog Show in Jilani Park attracts citizens

Lahore

LAHORE:Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Sunday organised a “Dog Show” at Jilani Park to provide recreational facilities to the citizens.According to a PHA spokesperson, about 25 breeds and 150 pets from various cities participated in the show.

The show is the initial part of PHA’s annual colourful spring festival celebrations, she added. Juan Miranda Saucedo from Mexico was the judge of the dog show while Col Roy and Saif Baig from Pakistan were assisting him in result announcement. A large number of people were present in the park to watch the dog show competition while strict measures were also taken by the park administration to implement standards operating procedures (SOPs) in view of coronavirus. Prizes were also awarded to dog owners who took prominent positions in the show competition.

