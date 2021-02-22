close
Mon Feb 22, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 22, 2021

Partly cloudy forecast

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
February 22, 2021

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with cold conditions was witnessed in the City here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country. They predicted that fog was likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab. However, cloudy weather with light rain/snowfall was expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas. Cold and dry weather was expected elsewhere in the country. Sunday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh and Gupis where mercury dropped to -03°C while in Lahore, it was 10.3°C and maximum was 26°C.

