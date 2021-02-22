‘Senate polls to pave way for no-confidence motion against prime minister’

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh president Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said on Saturday that after the forthcoming Senate elections, the passage of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan would be paved in the National Assembly.

He said when disgruntled leaders and activists of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) belonging to District Malir joined the PPP. Khuhro predicted that the ruling PTI would not succeed in the upcoming Senate elections just like the recent by-polls in the country because the PM did not enjoy the trust of his allies and lawmakers anymore. He added that the PTI’s own people and allies had become upset from the ruling party.

He said the PTI had done nothing except using foul language against their opponents and defaming politics. “Their own allies are no more willing to ride the sinking boat of Imran Khan’s rule.”

He said the present government would no longer sustain its existence on the basis of lies and deception. The PPP Sindh president was of the view that the PTI government had nothing to offer in relief to the masses. He claimed that those who were behind the formation of the government were no more willing to back the incumbent PM after sensing the people’s hatred for the PTI’s rule. People had to suffer due to unemployment and increase in the prices of petrol, gas, and electricity.

Khuhro said people from every nook and corner of the country wanted to get rid of this government, and a movement had been launched to get rid of the issues under the leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He said that hundreds of thousands of people would start a long march on March 26 from Sindh towards Islamabad against the government.