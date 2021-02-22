Arshad delighted after match-winning performance

KARACHI: Karachi Kings fast bowler Arshad Iqbal with his career-best figures of 3-16 in four overs inflicted a huge damage on Quetta Gladiators in the HBL PSL 2021 opener on Saturday night.

Arshad, who was part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s title-winning performances last season in all three formats, was extremely happy after being adjudged as man of the match on Saturday.

“I had a solid domestic season and carried the same momentum into the PSL and would aspire to finish as a leading wicket-taker,” Arshad said after his team Karachi Kings sealed a seven-wicket win over Quetta in their opener here at the National Stadium.

“Wasim Akram is also there with us and he told me to keep disciplined line and bowl according to the situation,” said the 26-year old Swabi-born Arshad.