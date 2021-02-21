PHC CJ for efforts to provide relief to litigants

HARIPUR: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Qaisar Rashid Khan has said that underprivileged litigants were the prime focus of the entire judicial system and the bar and the bench must join hands to provide relief to the litigants.

He expressed these views while speaking to the participants of the inaugural ceremony of the newly constructed judicial complex here on Saturday. Judges of Peshawar High Court, district judiciary, office-bearers of bar rooms from across the Hazara division also attended the event. Justice Qaiser said that he was in touch with the district judiciary and he was hopeful that the judges would perform their job well regarding the disposal of appeals and trials. He urged the participants to disallow the corrupt elements entering their ranks together, and bring an end to the culture of touts.