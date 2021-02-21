Webinar on ‘Banking on Equality’ Policy on 23rd

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has developed the ‘Banking on Equality’ Policy aiming to reduce the gender gap in banking.

The policy aims to introduced a gender lens within the financial sector through identified pillars and set of specific measures.

“Which measures can bring a shift towards business practices that support women in Pakistan?” will be the focus point of the webinar on the policy on Tuesday, February 23, at 5:00pm.

The webinar will discuss as to how gender responsive policies may work best in the context of a developing country like Pakistan.

The panel will include SBP Governor Reza Baqir, Deputy Governor Sima Kamil. The World Bank officials that will participate in the discussion are World Bank's President for South Asia region Hartwig Schafer; Vice President of Asia and Pacific, IFC, Alfonso Garcia Mora; Director Gender at World Bank Caren Grown; President and CEO Women's World Banking Mary Ellen Iskenderian and President Director Bank OCBC NISP Parwati Surjaudaja.