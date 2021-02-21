Row over demolishing shops: One killed, eight injured in Mardan firing

MARDAN: A man was killed and eight others were injured in a firing incident at a commercial centre in Khwaja Gunj bazaar over the issue of demolishing shops, sources said on Saturday.

The police registered a case against seven people including president of Khwaja Gunj bazaar, which prompted the traders to close their shops as a mark of protest.

Sources added that Askar Khan, son of Anwar Bahadur, told police that he was present at his shop when Arshid Manan, president of Khwaja Gunj bazaar along with Ahmed, Jehanzeb, Iftikhar reached there.

He told the police that they exchanged harsh words with him and started firing.

As a result, his cousin Farman died on the spot while a shopkeeper and passerby identified as Waqar, Hafiz-ur-Rehman, Mohammad, Yaseen, Sartaj, Ikram, Jauhar Shah were injured while he along with his brother remained unhurt in the firing.

He told police that there was a dispute shops owned by Khwaja Mohammad Khan Hoti. Police registered a case against the accused under section 302, 324 and 34.

Arshid Manan, president of Khwaja Gunj bazaar told the police that he was present at his shop when Azghar, Sakandar, Farmanullah along with other unidentified people reached there and started beating him and allegedly started firing to frighten them.