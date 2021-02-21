close
Sun Feb 21, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
February 21, 2021

Serbia hire Dragan Stojkovic for World Cup campaign

Sports

AFP
February 21, 2021

BELGRADE: Serbia announced the appointment of Dragan Stojkovic as its new coach on Saturday, in the hope that the former player can lead the national team to qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

Stojkovic, 55, will succeed Ljubisa Tumbakovic who was sacked in December after Serbia failed to qualify for the delayed Euro 2020 tournament.

Marko Pantelic, the deputy head of the Serbian Football Federation (FSS), told local media that although “technical issues are yet to be resolved”, Stojkovic would be officially presented next week.

“The deal has been struck, Dragan Stojkovic is the new head coach of Serbia’s national team”, Pantelic told Tanjug news agency.

Stojkovic made 84 appearances for the former Yugoslavia’s national team between 1983 and 2001, and was one of the first top-tier European players to venture into Japanese football.

Latest News

More From Sports