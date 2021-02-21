Karachi, Lahore start as bookmakers’ favourites

ISLAMABAD: The two finalists of the last year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) — Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalanders — start favourite for the title for the bookmakers who have set the best returns for the two at the outset of the 6th edition.

Though betting is strictly barred in Pakistan, there are numerous dens working in all major cities of the country where interested can place their bets.

Even in Rawalpindi, bookmakers are making hay while the sun shines. With the start of every major T20 cricket league, these bookmakers start offering bets.

“We usually only deal with trusted ones and not with those who are new to this business. We only accept bets from those who are engaged in this business with us for a number of years. Though in every business you want new customers, we only deal with those who come with some reference. It is a tricky business here so we can’t take chances,” one of such bookmakers, who runs this business in Satellite Town Rawalpindi and who even had talked with ‘The News’ last year when the PSL V matches were staged at the Pindi Stadium, said.

He said his business really blossomed when PSL came here. “We usually get bets on telephone, especially on Whatsapp these days. One customer can place as many bets as they want and usually, these keep on changing their bets in between the matches.”

When asked as to how much they earn through fancy betting, he said spot betting sometimes earns more money. “For that, the bookmaker should be too quick in accepting and dispersing the amount. We have different systems in place to make the best use of ball-to-ball bets. That way sometimes we earn more. That depends on how fast we can move and how better we can manage and handle it.”

To a question as which team starts favourite for the PSL VI, he said usually the champion team that in case of PSL is Karachi Kings start favourite with the runners-up Lahore Qalanders come next.

“For PSL VI, Karachi and Lahore almost have the same rates. Put one rupee and you will get 73 paisa extra. Multan Sultan come next and then Islamabad United.”

To start with Quetta Gladiators rates on each victory are the lowest. “Say if you put one rupee on Quetta you will get an extra one rupee and 30 paisas on your success. Peshawar Zalmi’s rate is slightly better.”

The bookmaker, who has been working for over two decades on offering bets, said rates would drastically shift depending on the results in the coming days.

“Look once a team starts winning, its rates come down and that happens with every match and with every day. The team on a losing spree would be the one having better rates for those placing bets. Favourites’ rates go down with each win.”

He confirmed that all this starts from India and then goes to UAE. “We stay in constant touch with those holding the sway in India and UAE.”