Challan of gang rape case submitted before ATC

LAHORE : Finally after three and half months, the challan of Motorway gang rape incident has been submitted before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

It is learnt that challan comprises two hundred pages and prosecution has nominated 50 witnesses.

In challan police stated that the accused Shafqat confessed of his crime and recorded his confessional statement under 164 CrPC before the court of judicial magistrate Rehman Ilahi. It was further said that Abid, the prime suspect, also confessed of his crime and recorded his statement before the IO under 161 CrPC.

It was further stated that the DNA of both the accused have been matched with the DNA found on the body of the victim. Moreover, the investigation started after the police got the lead of DNA match from Fort Abbas 2013 rape case.

The challan said that Abid Malhi raped the woman twice. Police also made recovery of cell phones of both the accused. The prosecution also requested the court to hold the jail trial of the case. The court after receiving the challan adjourned the hearing by February 24.