New PSA chief set to unveil ambitious activity plan

LAHORE : PUNJAB Squash Association’s (PSA) newly-elected President Noor ul AminMengal, who also holds the portfolio of Secretary, Punjab Local Government, said his team is in process of finalising an ambitious activity plan which will soon be unveiled; he said this while talking to APP here on Saturday. President, PSA, Noor ul Amin Mengal, himself a former national squash player, said: “We will also be conducting a number of coaching and training programmes with our prime focus on junior players to groom them under a long-termplan to create a pool of players to lift the game out of present gloom”. It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA) and Sports Board Punjab (SBP), on last Thursday have approved the recently-held elections of Punjab Squash Association. The elections of the PSA were held here on February 5 under the supervision of Provincial Olympic Association and SBP and fresh officebearers were elected for a termof four years. Secretary, Punjab Local Government Noor ul Amin Mengal and M Mansoor were elected President and Secretary of the PSA respectively. Secretary, Punjab Olympic Association, Idris Haider Khawaja in his letter written to PSA on February 8, said “PSA is an affiliated and bonafied body of Punjab Olympic Association and its elections were held according to law “. It may be mentioned here that Punjab Olympic Association declared the previous set up of PSA ‘defunct’ for its failure to hold the elections of the body after expiry of its tenure. SBP also wrote a number of letters to office-bearers of defunct PSA urging them to provide the audit report but so far no report has been submitted to the SBP in this regard. SBP, in its letterwritten on Feb 15, stated that PSA electionswere in accordance with the functions of the SBP mandate under the constitution and therefore approved by the SBP with which the PSA is also affiliated. A spokesman of the PSA told APP here that Punjab Olympic body and SBP have

approved their election which has re-established the status of PSA as the legitimate provincial squash association.