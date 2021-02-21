Govt to start giving loans under Punjab Rozgar Scheme from next week

LAHORE : The Punjab government will start giving easy loans under the Punjab Rozgar Scheme from the next week.

The easy loans ranging from Rs100,000 to Rs10 million are being provided to the applicants under the scheme.

This was stated during in a meeting chaired by Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal at the Civil Secretariat.

The performance of Punjab Small Industries Corporation, the objectives achieved and the future course of action was reviewed in the meeting.

PSIC Managing Director Jameel Ahmed Jameel gave a briefing on the progress and future priorities of Punjab Rozgaar Scheme.

The provincial minister said the Punjab Rozgar Scheme worth more than Rs30 billion had been launched following the vision of the prime minister to provide employment and more than 1.6 million people would get employment under the scheme.

The Punjab Rozgar Scheme will provide resources to the skilled youths to start their own businesses.

Loans are being provided to corona-affected businesses on a priority basis, he stated.

Mian Aslam Iqbal directed the officers concerned to ensure provision of missing facilities in the small industrial estates. He said that the PSIC should prepare a comprehensive presentation on the targets achieved during the last two and a half years and the employment opportunities created.

He also directed that PSIC and Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority should work together for the improvement of five to six industrial clusters, development of business incubation centre and provision of loans to the skilled and graduates of Tevta through Punjab Rozgar Scheme.

He also directed that PSIC should prepare self-sustainable model.

Industries and Commerce Secretary Wasif Khurshid, Punjab Board of Investment CEO, TEVTA officials were also present.