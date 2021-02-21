Governor asks lawyers to help govt devise mechanism for speedy justice

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has urged the members of the legal fraternity to join hands with the government to devise a mechanism to act upon its mission to deliver justice at the doorstep of the people without any delay.

He made the call on Friday as he met at the Governor House a Karachi Bar Association delegation led by its president, Muhammad Naeem Qureshi.

Ismail said on the PTI government had been working in accordance with its vision to provide speedy justice to people. He said the government had been doing its best to resolve issues of the legal fraternity.

He said the government’s foremost priority was to ensure provision of justice at the doorstep of the masses to ensure creation of a welfare state having rule of law.

The governor said that along with the government, the members of legal fraternity were under an immense obligation to ensure good governance and ruler of law in the society.

He appreciated the role of the lawyers’ community in ensuring constitutional governance and rule of law in Pakistan.