Jazz grew 9.8pc in Q4 reaching 66.4m customers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s number one 4G operator and the largest internet and broadband service provider, Jazz has further strengthened its market leadership and continues to drive the digital ecosystem in Pakistan.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, Jazz’s overall subscriber base grew by 9.8 percent year-over-year (YoY) reaching 66.4 million, 4G customer base grew by 61% reaching 25 million, whereas the overall data users grew by 13.4 percent YoY reaching 44 million.

During Q4 2020, Jazz invested PKR 12.3 billion, 4G network investment being the principal focus; enabling the company to take its 4G population coverage to 59%, with the data usage being 4.3 GB per user, a YoY increase of 68.9 percent.

Jazz’s self-care app, Jazz World, has crossed 7.8 million monthly active users, cementing its position as the largest telecom app in Pakistan.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, said, “Our performance this quarter is reflective of the trust our customers have in us. Growth in 4G users and rising data demands show that Pakistan is digital-ready; however, we need to do more in connecting the underserved to fast, reliable 4G and equip them with the digital tools necessary for a robust and inclusive digital ecosystem.”****