Smoggy weather to prevail in Lahore

LAHORE: Cold and dry weather with smoggy conditions was observed in Lahore, here on Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that fog was likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab. Cold and dry weather was expected in other parts of the country. While, partly cloudy weather was expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Light rain/light snowfall was expected in Upper KP and GB.