Justice Isaâ€™s review petition: SC to announce judgment next week

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will Monday announce its judgment on the constitution of bench for hearing identical petitions, challenging its order of June 19, 2020 to the extent of direction to the FBR after the Full Court squashed the presidential reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

A six-member larger bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, will announce the judgment. Last year on December 10, the larger bench had reserved the judgment on the matter