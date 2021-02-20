Russian envoy hails Pakistan’s positive role in Afghan peace

ISLAMABAD: Russian Presidential Envoy to Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, appreciated the positive role being played by Pakistan for the Afghan peace process as he called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters, here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Russian envoy expressed that Pakistan-Russia relations would “continue to prosper manifolds”, said the media wing of the armed forces in a press release. The Army chief said peace in both countries (Pakistan and Afghanistan) was in the greater interest of the region.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation particularly developments in Afghan peace process were discussed. Both the dignitaries reiterated the commitment to enhance bilateral relationship.

Kabulov was in Islamabad for a one-day visit, the Foreign Office said in a statement. Kabulov was to call on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and meet with Special Representative for Afghanistan and other dignitaries for exchange of views on the latest developments in the Afghan peace process.

Kabulov’s visit is part of Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach in support of the Afghan peace process. Besides the exchange of views on the Afghan peace process, the visit will contribute to further strengthening Pakistan-Russia bilateral cooperation, the statement added.