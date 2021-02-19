close
Fri Feb 19, 2021
February 19, 2021

Indian barracks gutted in IIOJ&K

February 19, 2021

SRINAGAR: In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) at least seven barracks of Indian paramilitary force Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) were gutted in a massive fire in Srinagar overnight.

According to Kashmir Media Service, officials said that the fire broke out in the camp of 10th battalion of SSB at Batamaloo in Srinagar at around 0300 hours from a barrack and spread in the vicinity. While at least seven barracks were damaged no loss of life was reported in the incident, they said.

