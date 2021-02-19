Senate candidates will have to ensure that they do not sell or buy votes: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday decided to take affidavits from the candidates to ensure transparency in the Senate elections. The ECP will take a pledge from the contesting candidates not to take bribe over party tickets. The ECP will be informed if anyone approaches any nominee for horse trading.

The candidates have to submit a written assurance, mentioning that they will not carry out any corrupt practice violation of the Constitution or law and avoid taking or giving bribe during the polls in the Upper House of the Parliament.

On the other hand, the ECP has continued scrutiny of the nomination papers of candidates for Senate elections. A total of 170 candidates had filed their nomination papers in the ECP for the elections on 48 seats in the Upper House of the Parliament. The 29 candidates from Punjab, 39 from Sindh, 51 from KP, 41 from Balochistan and 10 from the federal capital Islamabad had submitted their details.

As per schedule the candidates can file appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers on February 20 and the last date for disposing of these appeals is February 23. The revised list of candidates will be published on February 24. The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers on February 25. Polling on 48 seats will be held on the 3rd of next month at the Parliament house in Islamabad.