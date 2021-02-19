Iranian ambassador condoles death of Ali Sadpara

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini has shared condolences with Pakistani nation over the sad demise of celebrated mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara and prayed for his place in Jannah.

Human Act Foundation Iran Thursday held a photo exhibition in memory of its honorary ambassador and celebrated Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara at Mashhad, Iran. The photo exhibition included pictures of Muhammad Ali Sadpara’s memorable visit to Mashhad and last pictures from his ill-fated K2 winter expedition. Tributes were paid to Sadpara for his association with Human Act Foundation and his illustrious mountaineering achievements.