PM seeks immediate inclusion of Prophet (SAW)’s seerat in curriculum

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Ministry of Education to immediately include the practical aspects of the blessed life of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) in the curriculum to encourage the young generation to follow him as a role model in their lives. In a recent directive issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the premier also asked the ministry to ensure the implementation of the first phase of the Single National Curriculum (SNC pre-I-V) in all streams of educational institutions -- including public and private institutions and madrassas -- throughout the country from the next academic session starting 2021.

Under the first phase, the SNC for pre-I-V level will also include the mandatory reading of the Holy Quran for all Muslim students. The required legislation at the Centre and in most of the provinces has already been done besides deriving a mechanism on how the students would be taught the Holy Quran.

Government sources said that there are certain elements, including some foreign-funded NGOs, that are trying to create hurdles in the road to this major initiative of the government. However, these sources said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has the resolve to implement the Quran scheme besides teaching every Muslim student about the blessed life of the Prophet (SAW).

In the same directive, it is said that the language of all the textbooks (pre I-V) will be Urdu except for English, General Science and Mathematics, which will be in English. “Provinces may develop their textbooks in regional languages as per the prevailing practice while classroom instructions can be given in the language better understood by the students in particular areas/regions,” the directive read.

It added that designed model textbooks should be immediately shared with all provinces and areas. Private publishers will be allowed to develop their textbooks in the Single National Curriculum. They will have to seek an NOC from the concerned authorities in the respective provinces and areas. The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training was also tasked to submit proposals to address the issue of missing facilities in education institutions.