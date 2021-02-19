USA, Pakistan promote water governance

Islamabad : The United States Government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), in collaboration with the Government of Punjab, opened the 2021 Pakistan Water Conference here on Thursday to highlight the challenges facing the water sector in Pakistan and the importance of governance for increasing water productivity.

The United States and Pakistan have a long history of partnering on water issues. Joint investments in water infrastructure and management are generating new jobs, increasing farmers’ incomes, improving health and sanitation, and contributing to economic growth on both a national and provincial level.

“Today’s conference is a major step toward achieving a better balance between water supply and demand. Improving water governance is a prerequisite for achieving better water productivity,” said USAID Mission Director Julie Koenen. “Better water productivity means service delivery to households, farms, and industry can be improved without damaging surface and underground water systems, as well as the broader environment.”