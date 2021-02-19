Women play vital role in spreading message of peace, harmony

Islamabad : Women and girls play an important role in spreading the message of peace and harmony, said speakers at one-day ‘Inter-faith Conference for Young Women,’ organised on Thursday.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari attended the event as chief guest. The conference was organised by the Inter-faith Harmony Council, Jamia Ashrafia and Diocese of Peshawar, Church of Pakistan. Speaking on this occasion, Dr. Shireen Mazar emphasised that the government has taken a rights-based approach to protect the rights of minorities guaranteed by the constitution.

"Women and Minorities are amongst the most vulnerable sections of society and thus require special safeguards to ensure that their rights are protected," she said. She further highlighted that the beauty of Pakistan lies in the diversity of people from various religious and social backgrounds which also enriches our society. She said that Islam gives the responsibility to give respect to all religions. She also stressed that Pakistan is among the countries who provides personal laws to minorities, including the Hindu Marriage Bill. We have also prepared Christian Marriage and Divorced Bill by consulting relevant stakeholders who have acknowledged that there are several issues which are required to resolved. She also highlighted some legislative measures taken by present government to protect women rights like Anti-Rape Ordinance and Forced Conversion Marriages Bill.

Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council highlighted at the event women and girls play an important role in reformation process. "Every Prophet spread message of peace and inter faith harmony.