Parbad, Farzan move into Premier Cables Tennis quarters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Parbad Kumar and Farzan Ahmed moved into the quarterfinals of men’s singles at 1st Premier Cables Tennis Championship at Karachi Club here on Thursday.
In the pre-quarterfinals of the said category, Parbad overpowered Amin Shafi 6-3, 5-7, 10-2 and Farzan beat Asad Bachani 6-0, 6-1.
In the second round of under-17 singles, Mikaeel Ali won against Ali Khatak from Hyderabad 2-6, 7-6(3), 7-3 and M Usman beat Ali Hassan 6-4, 7-6.
In the second round of under-13 singles, A Wahab Darbari from Hyderabad thrashed Faiz Ilyas 4-0, 4-1.
In the second round of men’s doubles, Vinod and Rayan beat Hashir and Zeerak 8-1 and Asad and Nomi defeated Saifullah and Haris 8-3.
Aqeel and Murad beat Osama and Asim 8-3 and Rizwan and Farhan defeated Samad and Ghulam 8-2.
In the second round of 35 plus doubles, Noman and Farid won against Rafi and Ali Das 8-6 and Anil and Bilal smashed Shamaeel and Ali 8-1.
In the senior 50 doubles category, Rafi and Shabbir beat Imran and Farrukh 8-3, Iltifat and Jawad thrashed Akram and Altaf 8-0, and Altaf and Asif beat Akbar and Tahir 8-1.