Parbad, Farzan move into Premier Cables Tennis quarters

KARACHI: Parbad Kumar and Farzan Ahmed moved into the quarterfinals of men’s singles at 1st Premier Cables Tennis Championship at Karachi Club here on Thursday.

In the pre-quarterfinals of the said category, Parbad overpowered Amin Shafi 6-3, 5-7, 10-2 and Farzan beat Asad Bachani 6-0, 6-1.

In the second round of under-17 singles, Mikaeel Ali won against Ali Khatak from Hyderabad 2-6, 7-6(3), 7-3 and M Usman beat Ali Hassan 6-4, 7-6.

In the second round of under-13 singles, A Wahab Darbari from Hyderabad thrashed Faiz Ilyas 4-0, 4-1.

In the second round of men’s doubles, Vinod and Rayan beat Hashir and Zeerak 8-1 and Asad and Nomi defeated Saifullah and Haris 8-3.

Aqeel and Murad beat Osama and Asim 8-3 and Rizwan and Farhan defeated Samad and Ghulam 8-2.

In the second round of 35 plus doubles, Noman and Farid won against Rafi and Ali Das 8-6 and Anil and Bilal smashed Shamaeel and Ali 8-1.

In the senior 50 doubles category, Rafi and Shabbir beat Imran and Farrukh 8-3, Iltifat and Jawad thrashed Akram and Altaf 8-0, and Altaf and Asif beat Akbar and Tahir 8-1.