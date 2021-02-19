Faith healer, third wife found dead

A faith healer and his third wife were found murdered at their house in New Karachi on Thursday. After getting information, police and rescuers reached the property and transported the casualties to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The man was identified as Jameel, but the identity of his wife could not be ascertained immediately. Sharing the findings of the initial investigation, police said the woman was Jameel’s third wife.

They said the victims were hit and killed with a sharp-edged object, while several marks of torture were also found on their bodies. The faith healer’s body was found on a charpoy, while his wife’s corpse was lying on the floor.

Apparently, the police said, the two were killed over a personal enmity. The Crime Scene Unit also reached the property and examined it, and investigators recorded the statements of neighbourers and relatives.