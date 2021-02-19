Allure Beauty opens store in Karachi

International fashion and beauty products brand Allure Beauty has opened its first store in Pakistan in its largest city, Karachi. The store offers more than 150 products related to fashion and beauty.

The store was inaugurated on Wednesday at a shopping mall in the presence of notable showbiz personalities such as Shehroz Sabzwari, Sadaf Kanwal and Sarwat Gilani.

The Allure Beauty director, Muhammad Essa, and CEO Farhan Khan told the media that Pakistani people were always concerned about the genuineness of international beauty and fashion products available in local markets. He added that after the inauguration of Allure Beauty’s own store in the country, buyers would not have any doubts regarding the products they would purchase.

He said that earlier people had to go abroad to buy high-quality fashion and beauty products but now they could purchase such products at affordable rates in Pakistan. It was said that as the Covid-19 pandemic was weakening, people were welcoming new ventures and the Allure Beauty has planned to expand its stores to Islamabad and Lahore in the coming months. The brand also plans to establish shops in various other cities and towns of the city.