ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and joint candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement from Islamabad for Senate elections Yusuf Raza Gilani has said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected Nayyar Bukhari’s request for an extension when the party sought it but granted the PTI more time.

“Had Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi not been with him today, his nomination papers would have been rejected,” Gilani said while talking with newsmen along with two former prime ministers Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here on Wednesday outside the offices of the Election Commission of Pakistan. Gilani said his lawyers had enough material to disqualify his opponent but he stopped his lawyers to challenge the nomination papers of his opponent Dr Hafeez Sheik who remained in his cabinet.

He said four parliamentarians of the opposition are in jail and their production orders should be issued to enable them to exercise their right to vote. He said the government is using all the power against him in Senate elections, but “we want free, fair and transparent elections”. He said only Parliament has the right to make any amendment to the Constitution.

Shahid Khan Abbasi said the Election Commission of Pakistan has made Senate elections controversial. In response to a question, he said the PDM will oppose any move of amending the Constitution through backdoor. “All were the PTI men in the video, who were taking and giving money,” he said. If Gilani’s proposer and seconder had not been present for a hearing, his nomination papers would have been rejected.

Raja Pervez Ashraf said the rulers are in panic since Gilani came up as a joint candidate of the PDM. He said the members of National Assembly will decide on the merit while voting and the victory of Gilani is sure.