1,450 kids vaccinated against typhoid at LGH

LAHORE: Post Graduate Medical Institute & Lahore General Hospital Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar has said for the first time in the history of the country, the Punjab government has launched a comprehensive anti-typhoid campaign to save the future of millions of children.

The steps taken by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid are commendable. Talking to the media, PGMI Principal Prof Al-freed Zafar said in the campaign launched by the government for the prevention of typhoid, 100 trained paramedics including female students of Nursing College LGH took part in door-to-door campaign in Nishtar Town. He said 1,450 children were vaccinated at the counters set up in LGH where they were also vaccination against polio. MS Dr Abdul Razzaq, Dr Abdul Aziz, and others were also present.

He said students and paramedics participating in the typhoid campaign would be awarded certificates of appreciation.