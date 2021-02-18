This refers to the letter ‘Electrical vehicles in Pakistan?’ (Feb 17) by Ammar ul Hassan Chishty. The writer has raised a valid point. Our planners are in the habit of putting the cart before the horse. The government must fix the power sector before it considers spending billions of dollars on the import of electrical vehicles. Even today, we have not moved beyond the assembling of fuel-based vehicles. On the other hand, our neighbouring countries have set up full-fledged manufacturing units. The import of foreign cars doesn’t only drain the country’s foreign exchange reserves, but also raises the cost of the vehicle. Recently, a few automobile companies invested $20 million in the country and set up their assembling units. On the other hand, a manufacturing unit requires the investment of $500 million.

The government must follow a carrot and stick policy. It should force the existing assembling plants to convert into complete manufacturing units within 12 months. Those units that comply with the government’s orders should be offered tax and other fiscal incentives. Our policy planners need to fix their priorities. They shouldn’t allow the import of electric vehicles in haste.

Arshad M Khawaja

Karachi