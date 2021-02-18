close
Thu Feb 18, 2021
February 18, 2021

Quetta Gladiators, Berocca sign agreement

February 18, 2021

KARACHI: Bayer’s leading Consumer Health brand, vitamin and mineral supplement Berocca, has signed on to become the Official Energy Partner for Quetta Gladiators in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (HBL PSL) season 6.

A ceremony to mark the partnership was held on Wednesday at a local hotel, at which members of the leadership teams of Quetta Gladiators and Bayer Pakistan were present.

This is the second year running that Berocca and Quetta Gladiators have partnered for the HBL PSL.

