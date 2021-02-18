Quetta Gladiators, Berocca sign agreement

KARACHI: Bayer’s leading Consumer Health brand, vitamin and mineral supplement Berocca, has signed on to become the Official Energy Partner for Quetta Gladiators in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (HBL PSL) season 6.

A ceremony to mark the partnership was held on Wednesday at a local hotel, at which members of the leadership teams of Quetta Gladiators and Bayer Pakistan were present.

This is the second year running that Berocca and Quetta Gladiators have partnered for the HBL PSL.