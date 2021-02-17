close
Wed Feb 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
February 17, 2021

CJP, judges condole death of ex-SC judge

National

A
APP
February 17, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed and other judges of the Supreme Court (SC) have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of former SC judge Justice Muhammad Ilyas.

They have extended their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to members of the bereaved family of the departed soul. They prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed soul and to give patience to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity (Ameen).

Latest News

More From Pakistan