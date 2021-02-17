No rift in PTI over Senate tickets: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership had awarded the tickets to sensible and mature personalities for contesting upcoming Senate elections. “There is no rift among party members on award of tickets,” he said in an interview with a private television channel. “The people of all constituencies wanted to observe transparent elections and for this, we have developed consensus on open balloting,” he added. Open balloting, he said, would close doors on horse-trading. The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) had signed the charter of democracy (CoD), in which their leaders supported open balloting system, he added. In reply to a question, the minister said that the opposition parties were facing a setback due to immature politics of their leaders including Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto. “Immature leadership did not have accurate knowledge of politics of this country,” he added.