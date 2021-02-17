DG FIA Wajid Zia contracts Covid-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Director-General of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Wajid Zia on Tuesday contracted coronavirus positive. According to the TV channel, the director general’s COVID-19 test came back positive after which he went into self-quarantine. The staff members at the FIA have also been undergoing tests after the development.