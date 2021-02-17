Bilateral ties with European Union to be cemented: CM

LAHORE:European Union Ambassador in Pakistan Mrs Androulla Kaminara called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday and discussed the matters of mutual interest.

Both agreed to constitute a working group for expanding bilateral cooperation. The EU ambassador expressed the satisfaction that positive headway has been made by Pakistan with regard to GPS-plus status and assured of cooperation in water waste management and other sectors.

Talking on the occasion, the CM appreciated the cooperation extended by the European Union for social sector reforms and expressed satisfaction that economic cooperation and best friendly relations exist between Pakistan and the EU countries. The EU is a major trade partner and the government wants to further strengthen bilateral relations to benefit the people, he added. While discussing the steps relating to the GPS plus status, the chief minister pointed out that a number of important initiatives have been taken. The government is committed to overcoming the menace of child labour and every citizen enjoys equal rights in the country, he said.

The government has focused on development of the backward areas as there is a lot of scope of value addition in agriculture and livestock sectors, he added. He said provision of technology in both sectors by the EU countries would be welcomed.

Meanwhile, the CM pointed out that important steps have been taken to defeat the philosophy of fanaticism at every level. Pakistan is moving towards the direction envisioned by its founding fathers as a society based on the golden principles of tolerance, brotherhood and harmony. concluded the CM. Planning and Development Board chairman and PBIT CEO were also present.

Parliamentarians: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the parliamentarians will be given full respect and honour.

He stated this while talking to Minister of State for Housing and Works Muhammad Shabir Ali, Provincial Minister Mian Khalid Mahmood, Special Assistant Umer Farooq, Khan Sher Akbar Khan, Khurram Ijaz, Umer Aftab, Shakeel Shahid, Muhammad Latif Nazar who called on at Civil Secretariat to apprise him of the problems in their constituencies.

The CM said the politics of those who raised minarets of corruption have ended now and emphasised that politics of transparency will prevail only. The PTI candidates will succeed in the Senate election, he said.

Usman Buzdar has said that all party members and parliamentarians are united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Talking to Member Provincial Assembly Khurram Leghari, the chief minister said that motives of the opposition would not be fulfilled.

Member Provincial Assembly Khurram Leghari called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Civil Secretariat, here Tuesday and expressed his complete confidence in the leadership of the chief minister.

The chief minister assured of solving the problems of the constituency and said that he would soon visit Muzaffargarh.

ANARKALI’S TOMB: The chief minister paid a surprise visit to Anarkali’s tomb and met with the staff on Tuesday. He was briefed about the historic documents stored in the building of Anarkali Tomb.

The CM directed that more facilities be provided to the researchers. He also reviewed the processing of the applications filed through Pakistan Citizen's Portal. He also met with employees and assured them of resolving their problems. Different employees took selfies with him. Syed Abbas Ali Shah MPA, ACS and secretary archives were also present.