PSL traffic diversion plan announced

Karachi traffic police chief DIG Iqbal Dara, has issued a traffic diversion plan for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches that will be played at the National Stadium from February 20 to March 7. He said on Tuesday the traffic police had prepared a special traffic diversion plan to facilitate the public.

Alternative routes

Traffic will not be allowed to proceed towards the National Stadium from the Hassan Square flyover and Expo Centre turning (Sir Shah Suleman Road to the stadium), from Liaquatabad via the Hassan Square flyover, and from University Road and Expo Center turning towards Sir Shah Suleman Road.

Motorists will be diverted from the flyover towards University Road to reach their destinations. Similarly, the National Stadium flyover will be closed for all kinds of traffic during the matches.

Karsaz (Sharea Faisal)

All kinds of small vehicles will be allowed to proceed through Habib Ibrahim Rehmat ullah Road towards the stadium’s traffic signal. Heavy and public transport will not be allowed.

Millennium Mall

Dalmia Road will remain open for small vehicles from the Millennium Mall to the stadium’s traffic signal. Heavy and public transport will not be allowed.

New Town Chowrangi

University Road and the New Town turning will remain open for small vehicles towards the stadium signal. Heavy and public transport will not be allowed.

No heavy vehicle will be permitted to proceed from Sohrab Goth to NIPA, Liaquatabad No.10 to Hassan Square, PP Chowrangi towards University Road, Karsaz to the National Stadium, and Millennium Mall to the New Town during the matches.

To avoid any inconvenience, the citizens can follow the instructions of the traffic police as mentioned above. They can part their vehicles at designated parking places. However, parking on service or main roads is prohibited.

In case of any inconvenience, citizens can dial Traffic Police Helpline Rahnuma 1915, where staffers are available to guide and assist them. They can also follow Traffic Police social media accounts: WhatsApp at 0305-9266907, Tune in Sindh Police FM Radio 88.6 and

visit Facebook page at www.facebook.com/karachitrafficpolice for updated information.