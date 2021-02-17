Uninterrupted water supply possible after decisive action against theft, says minister

Sindh’s local government minister said on Tuesday that Karachi has the distinction of being the economic lifeline of the entire Pakistan, which is why uninterrupted water supply to every industrial and business locality of the city is essential.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, who also holds the information portfolio, chaired a meeting on the issue of uninterrupted supply of water to the residential and industrial areas of Karachi.

LG Secretary Syed Najam Ahmad Shah said that to address the growing water needs of the residents of the city, work is under way on several public-private partnership projects that will have far-reaching results. The city’s people will soon benefit from them, he added.

The LG minister said that the Pakistan Peoples Party’s government in Sindh has been on a mission of humanitarian service from day one, adding that its every plan and decision is based on the philosophy of providing facilities to the people.

He pointed out that it is impossible to fulfil the mission of uninterrupted supply of water to the city unless decisive action is taken against water theft.

He ordered the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board’s managing director, who also attended the meeting, to launch a crackdown on illegal water hydrants in every locality, saying that action must also be taken against the mafia behind water theft without any fear or favour.

After hearing all the suggestions and opinions of the meeting’s participants, the minister said that since his LG department is directly involved in public matters, the officials of all its subsidiary offices and related institutions must ensure that the duration of any public project does not extend unnecessarily. He ordered that all the projects under way in collaboration with international organisations must be completed on time and with transparency so that the mission of providing permanent relief and facilities to the people can be successfully materialised.

At the end of the meeting, the LG secretary thanked the minister and lauded him for providing valuable guidance on departmental reforms and development projects.

Miyawaki forest

Sindh Forest Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday inspected the fruit trees in the Miyawaki forest inaugurated by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in March 2019 at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Park in the Boating Basin area of Clifton.

Forest Secretary Dr Badar Jamil Mendhro briefed the minister about the progress on the forest project. Local Government Secretary Najam Ahmed Shah was also present on the occasion.

The minister said that greenery is the key to a better environment. He said that the Sindh government has launched the Green Sindh, urban forest and mangrove forest projects in the province to carry forward the vision of the PPP chief.

He also said that the mangrove project of the Sindh government has been recognised the world over, adding that the provincial government has also inked a Carbon Credit agreement and attracted huge foreign investment.

The minister said that the coastal strip of Sindh starts from Karachi and runs through the Thatta, Sujawal and Badin districts, adding that there is an acute shortage of potable water in these coastal areas.

He said that foreign investment under the Carbon Credit agreement should be used for providing potable water, and health and education facilities in the coastal areas.

He also said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated a Miyawaki forest in Lahore, as well as in other places a few days ago, with the claim that it was the first-ever Miyawaki forest inaugurated in Pakistan.

He admitted that it was a positive step, but he wanted to set the record straight. “PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in March 2019 inaugurated the Miyawaki forest at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Park in Boating Basin and other areas of Karachi.”

He said that this forest is open to all the people of the city, adding that they can enjoy the peaceful environment of the forest as well as the fruit present there. “We have given our permission. This forest is for everyone.”