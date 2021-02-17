PTI workers in Karak accuse party MNA of corruption

KARAK: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) regional and district office-bearers and workers took to streets against the alleged corrupt practices in the district and staged a protest rally outside the office of deputy commissioner.

The leaders and workers of the ruling party led by regional information secretary of PTI Col (Retd) Raza Khan, district general secretary Kamran, district secretary good governance Saleem Khan Khattak and Labour Wing regional vice president Hayat Khattak gathered in Baz Muhammad Khattak Chowk and marched towards the office of deputy commissioner Karak Abdul Ghafoor Shah where they staged a protest sit-in outside his office.

The protesting workers carried placards and banners inscribed with the slogans in their favour and they chanted slogans against corruption.

The speakers claimed that billions of rupees of oil and gas funds were issued to Karak but there was no development on ground. They added that they wanted strict accountability of funds spent in the name of uplift projects.

The speakers also levelled allegations of corruption against party MNA Shahid Khan Khattak and recalled that the leaders and workers of the party collected donations for him during 2018 general elections to enable him to contest the polls.

They alleged that even the posts of class-IV in district headquarters hospital and educational institutions of Karak were sold out for Rs400,000 to Rs500,000.

They claimed that they had solid proof of embezzlement of the royalty funds and they were ready to appear before any forum and department.